EFCC Arrests 52 Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Ogun

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 52 suspected internet fraudsters in Ogun State.

This was disclosed on Friday via the official Twitter handle of the anti-graft agency

The suspects were arrested during sting operations between Wednesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 8, 2023, following intelligence received by the Commission about the activities of some individuals involved in computer-related fraud in some areas of the state.

According to the agency, the suspects are Olamilekan Jamiu Ayuba, Ogundeyi Oluwaseun Kayode, Abdulrahman Ismail Abiodun, Blessing Oluwaseun Omokaro, Olasupo Ademola Ridwan, Adetola Roqeeb Salau, Adeola Alamin Ideraoluwa, Victor Daniel Osikwemeh, Taiwo Ayobami, Eleshin Ademola, Ayomipo Adelere, Shogbesan Quadri, Sanni Qudus, Olanite Oluwatosin,

Others include Olatunbosun Yusuf Alameen, Aderemi Adewole Adekunle, Olawunmi Oluwaseyi Tosin, Ayobado Joseph Olatunde, Ariyo Temitope Taofik, Olugbade David, Olumayowa Adeyemi Adedayo, Aremu Ahmed Alabi, Akintosoye Tomiwa Pelumi, Fatoye Damilare Akanbi and Adio Emmanuel Oyebanji. Others are: Adekoya Samuel, Adebayo Taiwo, Olawale Bayole, Emmanuel Benjamin, Omotosho Ayobami, Usman Boluwatife, Adewale Adeniyi, Obadina Olawunmi, Ashiru Abdullahi, Ahmed Mubarak, Idowu Kazeem, Olukoya Emmanuel,Yusuf Lukman, Agesin Eniola, Tajudeen Mustapha, Falola Olalekan, Usman Funsh,

While Bolaji Usman, Ayiyon Naoh, Mohammed Adeoye, Babatunde Seun, Afela Mustapha, Yusuf Habeeb Olanrewaju, Alao Ayomide, Oyeleye Uman Abduljelil Raji, Adeniyi Abdulmojeeb, make the remainder of the lost.

Items recovered from the suspects include mobile phones, laptop computers and cars. The suspects will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.