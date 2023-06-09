Few Months After Marriage, Photographer Commits Suicide In Jigawa

A 30-year-old photographer identified as Usman Goga has been found dead, having allegedly hanged himself inside his bedroom.

The incident which took place on Wednesday within Babura Local Government area of Jigawa State, has been described as a shocking twist of fate, one which has left many in deep sorrow.

According to residents of the community where the incident took place, the development is so tragic because Goga only just got married a few months ago.

Adamu Shehu, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), confirmed the incident to Channels TV on Thursday.

According to Shehu, “Goga’s wife made the horrifying discovery after returning home from a visit to relatives.”

It was reported that Goga had dropped his wife at a relative’s house earlier in the day, assuring her that he would pick her up later in the evening.

However, he failed to fulfill his promise, and when she called his phone repeatedly, there was no response. “Concerned and unable to enter their home due to the lack of keys, she sought assistance from a commercial motorcyclist to gain access.”

Upon entering the house, she was startled to find Goga’s motorcycle parked inside, an unusual sight. As she hurried into their bedroom, she was confronted with the tragic scene of her husband’s lifeless body hanging from a ceiling fan hook. “Overwhelmed, she fainted, and it was the motorcyclist who raised the alarm, prompting neighbors to rush to the scene,” Mr Shehu revealed.

Medical help was summoned immediately, and Goga’s body was untied and brought down from the noose. “Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.”

Investigations into the incident have revealed that Goga used a bedside drawer to reach the ceiling, where the noose was fixed.

The spokesperson for the NSCDC disclosed that close associates of the deceased revealed that Goga suffered from occasional bouts of inherent mental disorder. He had married his wife just four months ago, and until this tragic end, they were living happily together.

The community has been left devastated by this unfortunate incident. Goga was known as a talented photographer and had gained recognition for his works.

The NSCDC has assured that further investigations will be conducted to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding his death.