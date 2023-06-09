Sit-At-Home: Enugu Gov Mbah Convenes Meeting With Communities, Security Agencies

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has invited heads of various communities, groups and institutions to a town hall meeting on Saturday.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Chidiebere Onyia, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the meeting was “pursuant to the cancellation of the sit-at-home order” by the state government which took effect on June 5.

Last week, the governor banned the continuation of the sit-at-home usually enforced by a faction of the outlawed IPOB.

According to the SSG, the scheduled meeting was a follow-up to Governor Mbah’s earlier consultations with various groups about ending the sit-at-home in the state.

Channels Television reports that the meeting is to be held at Banquet Hall, Old Government Lodge, at 10:30 a.m.

According to the statement, those invited to the meeting include religious leaders, traditional rulers, leaders of civil society organisations, leaders of transport unions and heads of banks as well as other financial institutions, heads of security agencies, leaders of neighbourhood watch and forest guard groups, vice-chancellors, rectors, and provosts of tertiary institutions in the state, market union leaders, members of hotel owners union, state leaders of Association of Local Governments of Nigeria and the National Union of Local Government Employees.

Others are leaders of the Association of Enugu town unions, chairpersons of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Conference of Political Parties, leaders of non-indigene groups, leaders of motor parks, leaders of the Association of Enugu town unions, proprietors of private schools, representatives of the Nigeria Union of Teachers and principals of secondary schools, heads of radio, television and other media organisations as well as student leaders in tertiary institutions.

This is coming four days after residents of Enugu State defied the state government’s directives on the Monday compulsory sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as roads, schools, banks, markets and other public places were completely deserted.