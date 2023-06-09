Tinubu Receives Kwankwaso In Aso Rock 

President Bola Tinubu has received in audience the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso at the State House in Abuja.

A former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jubrin, accompanied him to the Presidential Villa.

The former Kano State governor had met Tinubu whom he contested against in the February 25 election but lost in France last month, making today’s meeting the second time the two leaders will be meeting after the elections. It is, however, their first meeting since Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria’s President on May 29.

The first meeting which took place in the French capital on Monday, May 15 was brokered by Kwankwaso’s ally Jibrin who was formerly in Tinubu’s camp.

“Yes, they had a meeting,” an impeccable source in Kwankwaso’s camp had told Channels Television, adding that talks have not been concluded.

An authoritative source within the Tinubu camp also confirmed the meeting at the time saying, “It’s true. It was in France they met as reported. It also lends credence to the fact that the man (Tinubu) is alive and well.”

Another source who was at the France meeting had said it was expected and that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would be happy to welcome Kwankwaso back to the party especially as he and Tinubu “have always been friends”.

He added that “the main subject is getting Kwankwaso to join a government of national unity.”

Asked if it was possible to see Kwankwaso as a minister under Tinubu, he said, “It is a possibility”.

Tinubu had in the wake of his declaration as the winner of the presidential elections, said he would run a government of national unity – which means giving out positions to the opposition.