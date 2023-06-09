Police Arrest 57 More Suspects For Looting In Kano

In an effort to protect the lives and properties of the people in Kano State, the police command has made significant progress in apprehending suspects involved in looting and criminal activities.

The latest report reveals the arrest of 57 additional individuals implicated in criminal trespass, mischief, and larceny

These arrests come in response to reports received by the command concerning opportunistic looting that occurred during the demolition of illegal buildings and structures by the Kano State government.

With the recent apprehensions, the total number of suspects now stands at 106, all of whom have been charged to Magistrate Court 35 Normans Land Kano.

These arrested individuals join the initial 49 suspects who were previously apprehended. Moreover, law enforcement agencies have successfully recovered several exhibits related to the crimes.

The Police have advised victims of these criminal acts to promptly visit the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bompai, Kano State Police Command to provide their testimonies and identify any stolen property. By doing so, they can aid the investigation and potentially recover their belongings.

Expressing gratitude to the individuals who provided crucial information leading to these arrests and the recovery of looted properties, Commissioner of Police Mohammed Usaini Gumel emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in effective policing.

He also appealed to parents and community leaders to counsel and caution their wards and youths against engaging in looting activities. “The Commissioner warned that any individuals arrested in connection with such crimes will face the full force of the law.”

In a statement delivered by SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the Police Public Relations Officer, the Commissioner of Police urged the public to “remain vigilant and work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies to uphold peace and security in the state.”

He reassured the citizens of Kano State that the police are committed to their safety and will spare no effort in combating criminal activities.

As the Kano State Police Command continues its relentless pursuit of justice, the recent arrests serve as a reminder to potential offenders that their actions will not go unpunished.

With the support and cooperation of the public, Kano State aims to maintain a peaceful and secure environment for all its residents.