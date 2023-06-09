Real Madrid Sign Rayo Full-Back Garcia

Real Madrid have re-signed former youth-team player Fran Garcia on a four-year deal from Rayo Vallecano, the La Liga giants announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old left-back initially went on loan for a season at Rayo before joining permanently in 2021.

Garcia went on to make 72 La Liga appearances for the club.

Real Madrid did not disclose the transfer fee.

READ ALSO: AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Osimhen, Chukwueze, Musa Invited For Sierra Leone Clash

It is Madrid’s second major signing of the summer after agreeing a 103-million-euro ($110 million) deal for Borussia Dortmund teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men lost their La Liga title to Barcelona this season and failed in their defence of the Champions League, losing to Manchester City in the semi-finals.

AFP