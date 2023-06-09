Security Operatives Storm Matawalle’s Residence, Impound Vehicles

Armed security personnel on Friday stormed the residence of the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Mattawalle.

They stormed the premises located in the former governor’s hometown of Maradun and evacuated several vehicles.

A resident of Maradun who pleaded anonymity told Channels Television that the security agents who were in large numbers consisted of police and the Department of State Services (DSS) invaded Matawalle’s home on Friday afternoon where they jacked up many vehicles and took them to the police station in the town.

According to the source, immediately after the security agents arrived in Maradun, they moved straight to the former Governor’s residence and started evacuating the vehicles.

“The security agents who were mostly in police uniforms came to the former Governor’s resident in the afternoon of today Friday and forced the gate opened,” the source added.

“They went into the house, removed several vehicles, and took them to the police station here in Maradun town”.

While reacting to the incident, the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) condemned what it described as an invasion.

The Zamfara APC spokesman Yusuf Idris in a statement said the invasion was a gross violation of sections 34, 35, 37, 41, 42, and 43 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He argued that “the police and the DSS have acted wrongly and could be accused of being political in their actions.

“We call on the Nigerian Police Force and Department of State Service (DSS) as a matter of urgency, to take a decisive stand against this misadventure by Zamfara State Government, and the perpetrators must be identified and made to face the dire consequences of their action.”

According to him, most of the vehicles parked inside the former Governor’s residence have been evacuated.

“The vehicles are his personal vehicles and some of the campaign vehicles used during the election period, I don’t know why security agencies without court warrants would do such a thing,” he added.

Efforts to reach the Zamfara State Police Command spokesman, Yazid Abubakar, failed as his phone was switched off. The DSS has also not commented on the matter.

The development comes days after Matawalle’s successor, Dauda Lawal, accused him of moving official vehicles and other items from the Government House before handing over the state’s leadership.