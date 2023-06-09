We Don’t Envy You At This Time, Royal Fathers Tell Tinubu

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III on Friday has told President Bola Tinubu that given the number of challenges in the country at this time, royal fathers do not envy him as a leader.

He made the statement when the President met with royal fathers from the six geo-political zones under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Leading the group on the visit, the Sultan of Sokoto however assured the President of the support and loyalty of the royal fathers, underlining their availability at any time it is required.

The royal fathers also reposed confidence in the Tinubu-led administration and the ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra which they believe will lead the country on a path of progress.

In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Adewusi, who chanted ‘Use Us’ severally, urged President Tinubu to make more use of the traditional rulers particularly in tackling the challenge of insecurity.