We Won’t Hesitate To Arrest Defaulting Motorists, LASTMA Insists

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) on Friday stated that it would not hesitate to enforce and punish those who violate the traffic laws within the state.

This comes after publications circulated claiming that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, banned officials of the agency from arresting errant motorists.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, in a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, debunked the claim, saying the governor never imposed such an order barring its officers from arresting erring motorists.

Oreagba noted that the agency had previously debunked what he described as the fake online news alleging that LASTMA officials were banned from arresting motorists who flouted the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

According to him, the false report is the handiwork of faceless mischief makers and has been repeatedly circulated online since February 2020, despite being consecutively refuted by the management of LASTMA.

“I wonder why some individuals choose to always mislead others to contravene the traffic law of the State as amended by the State House of Assembly in 2018,” Oreagba said.

The LASTMA boss also noted that part of the agency’s responsibility is to uphold and enforce the traffic laws of the State.

He maintained that the officers and men of LASTMA would not hesitate to enforce those laws whenever violated to transform the state’s transportation system towards ensuring the free flow of traffic and reducing road accidents.

“The motoring public is advised to ignore and disregard all fake news circulated by faceless individuals and designed to lead them into breaking the traffic law of the State,” he added.

Oreagba also disclosed that all working ethics of the authority, including all its operations are being regulated by laws.

The LASTMA boss also confirmed that the agency is currently operating with modern technological innovations in addressing traffic challenges by equipping personnel with new hand-held Traffic Management Solution (TMS) devices.

The equipment captures real-time traffic violations on the road, in addition to a signalised intersection and junction improvement, he explained.