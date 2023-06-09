Wike Hails Tinubu For Suspending Emefiele As CBN Governor

A former Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu suspended Emefiele late Friday and directed him to immediately hand over the bank’s Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) Folashodun Shonubi.

While reacting to the development, Wike who was one of the critics of Emefiele’s policies, especially the Naira redesign, described the President’s decision as bold and timely.

The former Rivers State Governor also commanded President Tinubu for approving uniformity in the retirement age and pension of judicial officers in the country, according to a statement by his media team.

He said the President’s action will introduce a new lease of life to the nation’s judiciary.

Wike noted that he and other G5 members are impressed that the President is showing focused and exemplary leadership that will lead the county to prosperity.