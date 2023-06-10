LIVE UPDATE: The Game Has Kicked Off, City Chasing A Treble Vs Inter

Manchester City take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday.

Fresh off a domestic double, Pep Guardiola’s side are aiming to match Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United 1999 record of winning the treble.

Guardiola, chasing the third Champions League crown of his coaching career, has built a side that is playing arguably the finest football of any team since his great Barcelona of a decade ago.

Inter Milan, one of Europe’s grand old names, should not be able to compete with City when you look at their finances.

The Nerazzurri have enormous debts and their income for last year was under half that of Manchester City.

However, they emerged from their group ahead of Barcelona before beating Porto, their first victory in a Champions League knockout tie since 2011. They then saw off Benfica and AC Milan to reach the final. They have won 11 of their last 12 games and recently retained the Coppa Italia.

Refresh this page for more updates about the game!

08:00 pm: The game is underway! City begin a quest for treble. Can they do it? Only time will tell.

07:10 pm: Champions League Trophy on parade

The European Cup sits on a stand ahead of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Inter Milan and Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, on June 10, 2023.

06:53 pm: Inter, Man City release starting lineup

Starting line-ups for the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT)

Manchester City (3-2-4-1)

Manchester City (3-2-4-1)

Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, John Stones; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan (capt), Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic (capt), Federico Dimarco; Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez

Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

04: 26 pm Forza Inter! Of course, the Italian side have their fans on the ground!

The Inter fan zone is already open for the Champions League showdown.

04:23 pm: Manchester City fans are already in Istanbul and rearing to go!

They are painting the Turkish City blue!