Troops Kill Six Bandits, Recover Arms In Kaduna LGA

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces have neutralised six bandits during an operation in Giwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Musa Danmadami, in a statement on Saturday, said the six bandits were killed in a gun battle on Friday, following a raid on their hideout at Maidaro village in Giwa LGA by the Special Forces.

He added that several arms and ammunition were equally recovered by the troops, while the camps of the bandits were also destroyed during the covert operation.

“In an ensued fire fight, troops neutralized six (6) terrorists and recovered five (5) AK 47 rifles, One Hundred and Ninety Two (192) rounds of 7.62 by 39 mm Special ammunition,” the statement read.

“Also recovered were Seventy Four (74) rounds of 7.62 by 54mm Special, Nine (9) AK 47 rifle magazines, three (3) IEDs, three (3) Baofeng radios, One (1) PKM, three (3) motorcycles amongst other sundry items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.”