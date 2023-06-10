VIDEO: DSS Takes Emefiele Into Custody After Suspension

The Department of State Services (DSS) has taken embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele into its custody, as seen in a video widely shared online on Saturday.

In the video, a white pickup truck stops on an air strip next to what appears to be a private jet.

DSS operatives step out of a white pickup truck holding handcuffs, followed by the suspended CBN boss, who emerges from the back seat dressed in a grey native tunic and matching trousers, a northern hat and brown leather slippers.

Ushering him onto what appears to be a private jet, the security agents follow closely behind.

The moment DSS arrested and took now-suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele into custody. #CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/WUWr2YIQPH — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 10, 2023

The DSS, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Afunanya, on Saturday, revealed that Emefiele is in its custody.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons,” it said.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”