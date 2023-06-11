Benue Gov Alia Sets Up Committee To Recover Looted Govt Properties

Benue State Government, Hyacinth Alia, has set up a committee to recover all looted government property by the immediate past government.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday, saying Alia had inaugurated an assets recovery committee both at state and local government levels.

READ ALSO: Bandits Kill 25 Farmers, Abduct Scores In Niger

Kula stated that representatives of security agents were to be deployed in the recovery mission.

The Asset recovery committee is headed by former Permanent Secretary, Hingah Biem and also has members including former Attorney General of the State, Barr. Joe Abaagu, Dennis Akura, Ioryue Yajir, Peter Egbodo,Joseph Ojob, Jonathan Modi, Shaageer Matins, Yuhe Jerome, Tom Uja and Tormbuwua Terlumun as Member/Secretary.

Members at local government levels include Jude Tyo, Aondowase Apera, Kwaghgba Amande, Richard Dzungweve, Anthony Sende, Olofu Ogwuche, Terver Kachina, and Nick Eworo – Member Secretary.

“Both committees will have able representatives from the Department of State Security, The Police, Military, and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps,” the statement read.

Similarly, Governor Alia also inaugurated a fact-finding Committee for the Benue State University.