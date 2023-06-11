Businesses Suffer As Demolition Continues In Kano

The Governor Abba Yusuf administration in Kano State has continued its demolition exercise, targeting structures deemed illegal within the Kano metropolis.

The recent demolitions include the Plaza near Sani Abacha Stadium, a plaza on IBB Road reportedly built within the premises of a public facility, and structures located at Duka Wuya Secondary School.

These demolitions have had a detrimental impact on businesses, as opportunistic criminals take advantage of the situation and engage in the looting of affected and unaffected shops.

Numerous incidents of vandalism and theft have been reported, leaving shop owners devastated and struggling to recover.

Ibrahim Muhammad, a vendor of women’s wear, recounted the distressing incident in which his shop was broken into and valuable merchandise was stolen.

“Some of them broke in from behind, while others removed doors, windows, and other building materials. Due to the proximity of our shops to the Eid ground, they seized the opportunity presented by the demolition and pillaged our stores,” Muhammad expressed with disappointment.

Abdussalam Abdullahi, who operates a nearby shop selling boxes, shared a similar experience. “We were not informed that our location was among the areas slated for demolition. To our surprise, criminals broke into our shop and made off with our products, facing no opposition from the authorities,” lamented Abdullahi.

Umar Muhammad who sells veils, hand purses and shoes said they came in the morning and found out that their shops were vandalized and many of the items were stolen. “When we came in the morning we only met a few of our products and even the few we had to struggle with hoodlums who were carrying dangerous weapons. For some of them, we had no option but to allow them to go away with them.”

Nuraddeen Sani, a retailer of kitchen utensils, suffered a devastating loss of his entire inventory, valued at twenty million Naira. Regrettably, the same group of criminals vandalised his shop and storeroom, leaving him with nothing.

“Our upstairs storeroom held products worth 15 million Naira, while this shop contained items valued at 10 million Naira. However, these individuals forcibly removed our doors during the night and looted everything. We are now left with nothing,” Nuraddeen recounted.

In response to the looting incidents, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna, released a statement revealing that 106 suspects had been apprehended. These individuals were connected to the looting that occurred following the government’s demolition of alleged illegal structures within the metropolis.

“Forty-nine suspects were previously arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass, Mischief, Shop Breaking, and Theft at Magistrate Court 35 Normans Land Kano. An additional fifty-seven suspects have now been arrested, along with relevant evidence, and charged with the same offences, bringing the total to one hundred and six,” SP Haruna announced.

The demolition of illegal structures in Kano state by the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf was not unexpected. This undertaking was part of their campaign promises during the election, and Rabi’u Kwankwaso, the former Governor of Kano state and leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, reiterated the commitment of his party to fulfil this promise.

Kwankwaso, who spoke after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, stated, “The places we have demolished are unquestionably in violation of the law. The people of Kano supported us with their votes, and our objective has always been to recover the stolen properties of the previous administration.”

Since assuming office, Kabir has overseen the demolition of various structures, including a plaza at Race Course, Hajj Camp, Daula Hotel, the Eid ground, and most recently, the demolitions on IBB road, Kofar Mata Stadium, and Duka Wuya Secondary School.