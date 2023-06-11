Emefiele: There’s No Intention To Interfere With DSS Investigation, Says Ohanaeze

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo says it has no intention to interfere with the investigation of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS).

President Bola Tinubu on Friday suspended Emefiele and ordered that the apex bank’s Deputy Governor, Operations Directorate, Folashodun Shonubi takes charge in an acting capacity.

Following his suspension, the DSS on Saturday, disclosed that it has taken Emefiele into custody for “some investigative reasons.”

With reactions to Emefiele’s arrest coming from different quarters, a statement credited to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and signed by one Chima Uzor, emerged describing Emefiele’s suspension as “ethnic cleansing”.

However, in a statement on Sunday, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said Uzor and his group have no affiliation with Ohanaeze.

Iwuanyanwu went further to ask security operatives to arrest Uzor for allegedly impersonating the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

See Full Statement:

My attention has been drawn to a publication making the rounds by one MAZI CHIMA UZOR, who claimed to be the Director of National Interest Matters in Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In his publication, he claimed that Ohanaeze condemns Emefiele’s suspension, saying its ethnic cleansing. I want to state categorically that this is false in its entirety. I hereby state emphatically that:

Mazi Chima Uzor is an Impersonator and unknown to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide. There is no office for National Interest Matters in Ohanaeze Ndidigbo Worldwide. Ohanaeze has no intention whatsoever to interfere with investigations by the DSS or other Security agents of the Country.

Ohanaeze also has no intention whatsoever to interfere with the disciplinary actions by the Government on officials of the Government.

Individuals have a right to go to Court and when the Court of Law proves the individual innocent and Ohanaeze is convinced that the individual is innocent, Ohanaeze will take every step necessary to assist the individual. In the other hand, if the individual is guilty, the Ohanaeze will be unable to assist.

The case of Mazi Chima Uzor is a matter of criminal impersonation. By this disclaimer, we are requesting the security agents to treat this matter as a very serious criminal case.

We wish finally to alert the public to many fraudsters who are tarnishing the good name and reputation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo by making false publications in the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for selfish interests. We hope with the help of security agents, they will soon be flushed out.