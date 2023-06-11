Nigerian Air Force Officer Takes Her Own Life At Lagos Military Base

In a saddening development, a female officer of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), known as George, has reportedly taken her own life at her residence in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The officer, a Master Warrant Officer stationed at 651 Base Services Group Resident in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, was discovered lifeless, prompting an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise.

According to a military communication obtained by Sahara Reporters, the distressing news, state that, “Master Warrant Officer George, a female Personnel of the Nigerian Air Force serving at 651 Base Services Group Resident in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base Ikeja, was reported to have committed suicide inside her room at about 1400hrs on June 10, 2023. Efforts are underway by 3 Air Provost to transfer her to 661NAFH, while further investigation will continue.”

The incident serves as a solemn reminder of the genuine threat posed by depression. It is essential to prioritize mental health and seek support to prevent such tragedies.

Disturbing statistics indicate that in 2022 alone, Nigeria witnessed at least 79 suicide cases, with 70 males and 9 females. However, these figures do not account for unreported incidents.

These distressing incidents serve as stark reminders of the urgent need to address mental health challenges and provide adequate support systems to those in need. Let us stand together to promote awareness, empathy, and intervention, ensuring that no one feels alone or overwhelmed by their circumstances.