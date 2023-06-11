PHOTOS: Recent Feats Attained By NSCDC In Fight Against Oil Theft

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has in the last few weeks intensified the pressure mounted on oil thieves across the country.

A few days ago, the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGSIS) in Rivers State, arrested a suspect, and sealed a filling station used as storage base for illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). They also impounded over 3,000 suspected adulterated petroleum product in Onne.

Similarly, CGSIS operatives in Abia State with the mandate to rid the nation’s economy from saboteurs and oil thieves, nabbed two suspect and sealed an illegal oil dump site.

They also impounded over 33,000 litres of illegal refined petroleum products and four (4) peddler trucks in Aba.

The story was not so different in Akwa Ibom where the operatives with a renewed vigour, the special antivandal monitoring squad impounded 15 boats with 4500 drums of illegal refined petroleum products at Eket and Ibenno areas of the state.

Given the Presidential order to rid the nation’s oil sector of economic saboteurs, vandals, criminals, oil thieves, and other nefarious activities inimical to the growth of the sector, the Commandant General of the Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has read the Riot Act to Commandants of the Niger Delta States to ensure full compliance.

Having summoned the concerned State Commandants to the National Headquarters of the Corps in Abuja, the CG gave them marching orders to immediately rejig their Anti-vandal units as a measure to arrest oil theft and vandalism of critical national assets.

He warned that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, had declared zero tolerance for crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, and other frivolous dealings in petroleum products, therefore, anyone found aiding and abetting economic saboteurs will face the full wrath of the law.

“This meeting became necessary to convey President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the absolute need to end all sharp practices in the nation’s oil sector.

“Oil remains the mainstay of our economy. You must therefore rejig your Anti-vandal units to end the problem of oil theft in compliance with the federal government’s directives.

“We have a duty to protect our oil and gas sectors from vandalism and prevent illegal bunkerers from destroying our oil installations, infrastructure, and earnings,” the CG stressed.

Dr Audi charged the State Commandants to maintain 24 hours surveillance of the oil facilities across the country, work with host communities, and gather enough credible information and intelligence to checkmate the menace.

He emphasised the need for safe keeping of all exhibits, security of exhibit centres, and strict adherence to the code of ethics and standard operating procedure of the Corps.

The Corps helmsman warned that his administration will not condone any compromise or unethical conducts from any command or personnel, promising to hold any State Commandant accountable for oil theft, acts of indiscipline, breakdown of law and order in their domains.

“As the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, there is a need to be determined and resilient in the fight against crude oil theft.

“His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is already changing the narrative for good, and we can not afford to let the President and the entire nation down,” the CG assured.

Dr Audi charged the personnel on synergy and collaboration with other security agencies as well as critical stakeholders to reduce crude oil theft to its barest minimum.