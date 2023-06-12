Lawan Has Agreed To Support Akpabio For Senate President — Uzodimma

Barely 24 hours before the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma says the outgoing President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has agreed to work for the emergence of the Senator Godswill Akpabio as Senate President.

Uzodimma stated this on Monday in a chat with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of June 12 Democracy Day.

He has expressed confidence that Akpabio, who is the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for choice for the Senate President will emerge winner on Tuesday.

He said Akpabio’s acceptance is across party lines.

In his remarks, Akpabio promised to work with all Senators irrespective of political affiliations.