Court Orders Issued To Truncate Democracy Won’t Be Tolerated — Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu says court orders issued to truncate Nigeria’s democracy will no longer be tolerated.

He stated this on the occasion of the 2023 Democracy Day on Monday, June 12.

Democracy Day is celebrated yearly on June 12 in honour of the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola and other heroes of democracy.

Addressing Nigerians on Monday, Nigeria’s newly inaugurated President said the 2023 general elections showed that democracy is well alive in Nigeria.

According to him, the beauty of democracy is that winners today can lose tomorrow and losers today can win elections tomorrow.

Politicians have obtained court orders to upturn the electoral victories of opponents and occupy offices. In some cases, conflicting court orders on elections have left the public confused. But the President said “illegal orders” won’t be condoned.

“For Chief MKO Abiola, the symbol of this day, in whose memory June 12 became a national holiday, democracy is eternal,” Tinubu said.

“It is about rule of law and vibrant judiciary that can be trusted to deliver justice and strengthen institutions. It has become imperative to state here that the unnecessary illegal orders issued to truncate or abridge democracy will no longer be tolerated.”

The President further said the recent harmonisation of the retirement age for judicial officers is meant to strengthen the rule of law.

“The recent harmonisation of the retirement age for judicial officers is meant to strengthen the rule of law, which is a critical pillar of democracy. The reform has just started.

“The democracy that will yield right dividends to the people who are the shareholders means more than just freedom of choice and right to get people into elective offices. It means social and economic justice for our people,” he said.