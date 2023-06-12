Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Kaduna

The parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Jeremiah Yakubu has been kidnapped by gunmen .

Although the police authorities in Kaduna are yet to comment on the incident, the Chancellor of Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo said in a statement that Father Yakubu was kidnapped from the parish rectory in Kauru LGA at about 11pm on Sunday.

While calling for an intense prayer for the quick and safe release of the victim from his abductors, the chancellor also appeals to the parishioners to refrain from taking laws into their hands.

He assured parishioners that the church will use all legitimate means to ensure the quick return of the kidnapped Reverend Father.