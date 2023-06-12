Kidnapped Catholic Priest Regains Freedom In Kaduna

The kidnapped Parish Priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Reverend Father Jeremiah Yakubu has been released by his abductors.

This was confirmed by the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Father Emmanuel Okolo, who said that the kidnapped priest regained his freedom on Monday evening.

He, however, did not disclose if any ransom was paid or not before the abducted priest was released.

Yakubu was kidnapped from the parish rectory in the Kauru Local Government at about 11 pm on Sunday.

Kidnapping for ransom is common across Nigeria’s North-west and North-central regions. Kaduna is one of the worst-hit states.

Religious clerics and peasants in vulnerable communities in the state have fallen prey to the kidnappers. Some of them have been killed in captivity, while others were freed after ransom payment.