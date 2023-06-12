One Killed, Two District Heads Abducted In Bauchi

One person has been killed in an attack by gunmen on Balma and Bakuntube villages in the Ningi Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State.

Also abducted in the attack were two district heads and one other person.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers were heavily armed and the operation took place in the two villages between Saturday night and Sunday morning within a few hours’ interval.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident on Monday to Channels Television, saying the Ningi division of the police had been directed to comb the Balma Forest, rescue the victims, and arrest the perpetrators.

“The Bauchi State Police Command on Sunday received a report from the Balma outstation in Ningi LGA that some unknown gunmen stormed the village,” he stated.

“They shot sporadically and took away the village head, one Alhahussaini Saleh who is 48 years old to an unknown destination.

“One Haruna Jibrin was shot in the head by the gunmen. When the police received the distress call, a team of policemen was drafted to the scene, they rescued the victim and rushed him to the General Hospital, Ningi and was receiving treatment. He was later confirmed dead by a medic.”

Similarly, the gunmen on Saturday night stormed Bakutumbu village and kidnapped two people, the neighbourhood leader, Idris Mai Unguwa and another man named Ya’u Gandu Maliya who’s about 45 years old.”

Meanwhile, the kidnappers have contacted the families demanding N8 million each as ransom.