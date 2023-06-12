PHOTOS: Tinubu Inspects Guard of Honour On First Democracy Day As President

President Bola Tinubu on Monday inspected the Guard of Honour at the Forecourt of the Presidential Villa in Abuja as part of activities to mark the 2023 Democracy Day marked annually on June 12.

It’s the President’s first Democracy Day in office. Democracy Day is celebrated yearly on June 12 in honour of the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola and other heroes of democracy.

Among the dignitaries present include Vice President, Kashim Shettima; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Femi Gbajabiamila; service chiefs; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babagana Kingibe; and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Others are the President of the 9th Senate, Ahmad Lawan; Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Adamu; APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore; among other top government officials.

See photos: