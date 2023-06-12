Senate Presidency: Gov Radda Endorses Akpabio/Barau, Advocates Purposeful Legislations

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, on Sunday, endorsed the aspirations of both Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, to lead the 10th Senate.

Radda gave his endorsement when Akpabio and Barau, led a delegation of Senators-Elect to pay him a courtesy visit at the Katsina State Government Lodge, in Abuja.

Sen. Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and the immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, together with Sen. Barau Jibrin of Kano Central Senatorial District, are the All Progressives Congress, APC’s, choice for the office of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President, in the incoming Senate.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary, to the Katsina Governor, said that Radda, while receiving Akpabio and his delegation, stressed the need for the 10th Senate to enact quality and effective legislations, that will better the lot of teeming citizens.

“It is imperative that your leadership of the Senate build and maintain a harmonious relationship with other arms of government, without necessarily compromising your legislative independence,” said the Governor.

The 10th Senate will be inaugurated on Tuesday, 13 June, 2023, after a proclamation by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.