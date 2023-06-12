TAF Africa Says ‘Time To’ Appoint Person With Disability As Minister

The CEO/Founder of TAF Africa, Jake Epelle, has charged President Bola Tinubu on inclusivity, saying that it is time for persons with disability to be appointed as ministers.

Epelle, who was a guest on Channels Television’s special live coverage for Democracy Day on Monday, said there can’t be peace without looking at the issue of inclusivity.

“For too long, there has been non-participation of persons with disability in the cabinet. This is the right time and if this president wants to make a mark, this is the right time to give the community of persons with disability at least one minister.

“I don’t care if it’s the minister of state or the main minister, we need to sit at the Federal Executive Council and make decisions for the betterment of this country,” Epelle said.

He also called on state governors to appoint persons with disability as commissioners, saying that they are tired of being appointed only as Special Assistants.

Still on the issue of inclusivity, the TAF Africa founder proposed an all-Christian leadership in the National Assembly since the executive arm of government already has Muslim/Muslim representation.

“When are we going to start to address issues that are lingering around religion where people are using religion as bait? I am sure the president is listening to us, you have a Muslim/Muslim ticket, these are elephants in the room, many people are not going to discuss it but I am going to discuss it.

“You have a Muslim/Muslim ticket, you cannot sit there and watch them have another Muslim/Muslim National Assembly leadership, you are going to further divide this country.

“I am going to propose that, since we have a Muslim/Muslim [leadership] in the executive, why can’t you push for us to have a Christian/Christian [leadership] in the legislative arm? Religion plays a very important part in the unity of this nation and it must not be ignored,” Epelle stated.