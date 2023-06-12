Tinubu Has Said Right Things So Far, It’s Now Time To Act – MAN DG

The Director General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, is demanding action from the President, Bola Tinubu, especially in the manufacturing sector.

The MAN DG, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Democracy Day special live coverage on Monday, said the President has said the right things so far but insisted that it is now time for him to put actions to his words.

“The president so far has always said the right things, now is time for him to put actions to the words. We have had this snail on our neck since independence, but in more recent times, we have seen a situation where government has only paid lip service to the plight of the manufacturing sector.

According to Ajayi-Kadir, there is no nation on earth that is considered wealthy or developed or prosperous that does not have a vibrant manufacturing sector.

He noted that the manufacturing sector has the greatest opportunities to create jobs, the greatest opportunity to revive the economy and set the path to development, adding that for this reason, governments all over the world incentivise manufacturing.

Ajayi-Kadi described Tinubu’s preference to support domestic manufacturing as against importation as the best strategy any government can have, and praised the president for his proposed unified exchange rate which he said MAN has always advocated.