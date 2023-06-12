Troops Kill Three Bandits, Recover Arms In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed three bandits in Zamfara as part of efforts to rid the North-Western part of the country of banditry.

Channels Television reports that the bandits were neutralised on Monday, June 12 in the Bukkuyum Local Government Area of the state.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, disclosed this in a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Monday.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji today 12 June 2023 conducted ambush operation to bandits hideout at Kairu/Kyaram villages in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State,” the statement read.

“During the operation, troops made contact with terrorists and following a fire fight, three (3) terrorists were neutralized.”

He said the military high command commended the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji for the success recorded in the operation.

Similarly, the Command also urged the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorists and all criminal activities within their area.