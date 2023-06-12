Two Imo APC Members Die In Delta Road Accident

Two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State have died in a road accident in Agbor, Delta State.

Channels Television gathered that the APC members were travelling to Abuja for the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly slated for Tuesday, June 13.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Imo State, Cajetan Duke, confirmed this in a telephone interview on Monday.

He said apart from the two victims, about six persons were critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to Duke, about 18 APC supporters boarded a bus from Owerri to Abuja to show solidarity with National Assembly members-elect of the party’s extraction who will be inaugurated on Tuesday.

But their vehicle had a head-on collision with another vehicle at Agbor in Delta State, leading to the death of two persons on the bus.

The party’s spokesman described the incident as unfortunate and devastating for the APC, sympathising with the families and loved ones of the deceased. He also prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.