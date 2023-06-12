VIDEO: Ogun Govt, MKO Abiola’s Family Hold Special Prayer On June 12

The Ogun State Government and the family of the late business mogul and the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, on Monday, held a special prayer session to mark the occasion of the 2023 Democracy Day.

The event was held at the late Abiola’s family house at Oke Agbo in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The event was attended by members of his extended family, the state Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who represented Governor Dapo Abiodun. Others present include Islamic clerics and government officials.

While prayers were offered for the peace, development and repose of the late MKO Abiola, his family members asked that the ideals of democracy that the late philanthropist and politician stood for should be sustained.

The deputy governor seized the occasion to promise good governance, accountability and provision of critical infrastructure for the socio-economic development of the state,

She also admonished residents of the state to continue to support government policies and programmes for sustained development.

Democracy Day is celebrated yearly on June 12 in honour of MKO Abiola and other heroes of democracy.