10th National Assembly Will Be ‘No Rubber Stamp’ – Speaker Abbas

After clinching an unprecedented landslide victory, the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday asserted that the 10th assembly would be no rubber stamp.

The speaker spoke to State House correspondents in Abuja after meeting with President Bola Tinubu in his office.

Abbas noted that members of the house expressed their votes across party lines, contrary to what he described as conversations and media propaganda.

He further promised that the 10th assembly would harmonise with the executive to improve efficiency or challenge policies where necessary towards the development of the country.

Hours earlier, the member representing Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, who was the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji in a voice vote.

Held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, the election saw Abbas earn 352 votes of 359 votes cast in total, while Jaji and Wase polled three votes each.

Abbas, who has been a member of the House since 2011, was subsequently sworn in as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, succeeding Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff-designate to President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, a member representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, Benjamin Kalu, emerged as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

He was elected unopposed, succeeding Wase, who was the Deputy Speaker of the House for the ninth National Assembly.