APC Members Barricade Jigawa Assembly Over Speaker’s Nomination

In a display of discontent, members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from Jahun Local Government Area on Tuesday took to the streets to stage a protest over the nomination of Idris Garba as the new speaker of the house.

The demonstrators barricaded the entrance to the Jigawa State House of Assembly complex, demanding that the speakership be given to a fresh face instead of Mr. Garba, who served as the immediate past speaker for seven years.

The controversy erupted following the decision made by the state leadership of the APC, which reportedly zoned the speakership to the Jigawa South West senatorial district.

Within this district, Idris Garba, hailing from the Jahun council area, was specifically nominated to continue his tenure as the speaker. However, a faction of the APC members from Jahun disagreed with this choice, leading to the protest witnessed today.

The peaceful demonstration was organized by the APC North-Northwest Youth Alliance for Good Governance, Jigawa State chapter, and took place at the Assembly premises and the Government House in Dutse.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Adamu Muhammad Na’ Allah Jahun, the secretary general of the group, described the demonstration as a visit to sensitize the members-elect about the importance of electing individuals with a passion for the state and the capacity to collaborate with the executive in order to bring sustainable development to Jigawa.

“The only way Governor Namadi will redeem his campaign promises is to have a vibrant 8th assembly where both the executive and legislative will work in harmony as well as in the best interest of Jigawa,” Na’ Allah Jahun said.

He emphasized the need for internal cohesion and urged the legislators to resist any external forces that may attempt to undermine the process.

“We shall advise the members-elect to resist any temptation, intimidation, and coercion by external forces to undermine the process,” he added.

The group insisted on witnessing the voting process, citing that the Constitution does not prohibit such participation, and emphasized that “Jigawa State is greater than any individual or group of persons”.

They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order throughout the period, stating, “As democrats, we owe the Jigawa people the right to know what goes on in our state”.

The protest highlights the divisions within the APC regarding the nomination of Idris Garba as the new speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly. As tensions continue to rise, all eyes are now on the forthcoming voting process to determine the outcome and whether the protesters’ demands for a fresh face in the speakership will be addressed.