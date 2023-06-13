Army Assures Of Loyalty To Tinubu, Commissions Projects In Katsina 

The Nigerian Army has assured of its absolute loyalty to President Bola Tinubu as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It also promised to remain professional at all times in the discharge of its responsibilities to ensure that the President achieves his vision of having a safer and secured Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, stated this on Tuesday at the commissioning of some projects by the Nigerian Army at the Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Malumfashi, Katsina State.

READ ALSO: Abandon Your Cause Or Face Consequences, Katsina New Gov Warns Bandits

Yahaya urged residents of the state to continue to provide useful information to the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies in order to provide the required services and ensure a secure environment.

He further commended the good people of the state for their continued support of the Nigerian Army in its efforts to ensure a crime-free society.

Yahaya while urging parents, staff, and students of the school to utilize and maintain the facilities, said the projects are meant to enhance learning.

The project executed under the Department of Civil Military Affairs of the Army Headquarters comprised two blocks of four classrooms, two staff rooms with convenience, and an assembly hall.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Training (Army), Major General Sani Mohammed, explained that the projects are to complement the already infrastructure.

They are also to sustain the cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and host communities.

Mohammed believed that the facilities will improve the standard of education in the Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.