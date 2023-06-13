Abass Defeats Wase, Jaji To Become Reps Speaker

A member of the House of Representatives from Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas has been elected Speaker of the Green Chamber.

The anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated Idris Wase and Aminu Jaji in a voice vote on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Abbas scored 352 votes of the total 359 votes cast while Jaji and Wase polled three votes each.

Abbas, who has been a member of the House since 2011, was subsequently sworn in as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives succeeding Femi Gbajabiamila who is now the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, a member representing Bende Federal Constituency in Abia State, Benjamin Kalu emerged the Deputy Speaker of the House. He emerged unopposed and succeeds Deputy Speaker of the House for the 9th National Assembly, Wase.

Also, on Tuesday, Senator Godswill Akpabio was elected the Senate President after he defeated Senator Abdul’aziz Yari while Senator Jibrin Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District, emerged unopposed as Senate Deputy President, succeeding Ovie Omo-Agege.

See more photos by Channels Television’s Sodiq Adelakun: