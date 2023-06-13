Jibrin Barau Emerges Deputy Senate President

Senator Jibrin Barau, on Tuesday, emerged as Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Senator Dave Umahi nominated Senator Barau as Deputy Senate President and read his citation after which the nominee accepted the nomination.

The Clerk of the Red Chamber after asking if there are further nominations, declared Senator Jibrin Barau as Deputy Senate President unopposed.

Senator Barau was thereafter sworn in as Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Earlier, Senator Godswill Akpabio was elected Senate President after he defeated Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

The former Akwa Ibom governor was returned elected as President of the 10th Senate after scoring 63 votes defeating Senator Yari who scored 46 votes.

Senator Akpabio was subsequently sworn in as the President of the Senate for the 10th National Assembly, succeeding Senator Ahmad Lawan, who is also a member of the 10th Senate.