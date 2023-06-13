Gov Mbah To Partner Military, Says Insecurity Big Elephant In The Room

Worried by the security challenges in the eastern region, Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has partnered with the military to nip insecurity in the bud.

Mbah who received the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, on Tuesday at the Enugu State Government House described insecurity as a big elephant in the room, reiterating his administration’s commitment to addressing the issue.

He identified insecurity as the major obstacle to his administration’s agenda to raise the state’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

“We identified the elephant in the room, being insecurity, and its impact, both psychologically, economically, and socially on our people,” the governor stated.

“We promised our people that we are going to do things differently, growing our economy in an unprecedented way from $4.4 billion to $30 billion. But this requires making tough decisions.

“We can’t adopt the present financing model if we must grow the economy exponentially. It must be private sector driven and one of the indicators of the Ease of Doing Business is security. We have to secure our state and ensure our people work five days a week in order to convince them of our state’s viability.

“So, we are glad to have you and all the security agencies as our partner and you have assured us that your men will sustain the efforts to improve the security of lives and property in our state.”

On his part, General Irabor pledged the military’s commitment to partnering with the Enugu State government toward the security of lives and property in the state.

He said he was in the state for a review of the impact of the security efforts of the military in the state.

“Your bold statement on security synchronises with our efforts towards ending insecurity. We came to appreciate you for that and to let you know that such steps fall within our purview and that every stakeholder will support it.

“We are here to assure you the armed forces and security agencies will give you all the needed support,” he said.