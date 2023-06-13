Tinubu Pledges To Improve Investment In Education

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday pledged that his administration would commit more resources to the education sector to ensure that every Nigerian child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education.

According to a statement by the Director of Information at the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Tinubu spoke in his office during a visit by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The President said poverty should not be a barrier to education, emphasising the transformative power of education in combating poverty.

”If we all believe that education is the greatest weapon against poverty then we have to invest in it,” he was quoted as saying.

”Poverty should not prevent anybody, any child, including the daughter or son of a wood seller, ‘Bole’ (plantain) seller or yam seller from attaining their highest standard of education, to eliminate poverty.

”If you eliminate poverty from one family, you can carry the rest of the weight. ”

