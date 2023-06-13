Why Seven Hours Was ‘Deducted’ From Hilda Baci’s Time – Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records on Tuesday confirmed Nigerian chef Hilda Baci’s record for the longest cooking time.

“Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes,” the Tuesday statement read.

While she was aiming and cooked for 100 hours, way beyond the previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes set by Indian chef Tata Lala in 2019, Guinness World Records “deducted” some hours from the Lagos-based chef.

But the Guinness World Record explained that “As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can be accumulated if not taken. They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt”.

‘Best News Ever’

UPDATED: Finally! Hilda Baci’s Record For Longest Cooking Marathon Is Confirmedhttps://t.co/koG6b7wxb5 pic.twitter.com/M2NJ11oRSO Advertisement — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 13, 2023

The Nigerian could not hold back her tears after the record was confirmed.

“This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much,” she tweeted.

On her Instagram story, an excited Hilda also broke down in tears, thanking God for the feat.

This is the best news ever omg omg omg thank you so much 🥺🥺 https://t.co/PRrvUTPTT8 — Hilda Baci (@hildabacicooks) June 13, 2023

Hilda’s cook-a-thon generated buzz on social media and attracted interest within and outside Nigeria, a fact corroborated by Guinness World Records.

“Hilda’s cook-a-thon was in fact so popular that our website crashed for two days due to the immense volume of traffic we received from her legion of loyal fans,” a post on the Guinness World Records read.

“Several high-profile Nigerian figures visited Hilda to support her during her record attempt, such as the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu; and award-winning singer Tiwa Savage.”

Inspiring Others

Her feat has triggered a wave of attempts by certain Nigerians to break some records.

Comedian Woli Arole Set For 5,000-Hour Pray-A-Thon, Targets GWRhttps://t.co/33zxY9Vx01 pic.twitter.com/7ci49d6gJ8 — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2023

One such is an Ekiti-based chef Damilola Adeparusi who said she is on a 120-hour cooking marathon. But her adventure has come with mixed reactions, unlike Hilda’s attempt which was greeted with massive support.

We’re coming for the Guinness world record!🔥👩‍🍳👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/QHHOiBdatC — Chef Dammy 👩‍🍳 (@dammypass) June 9, 2023

Guinness World Records has also not commented on Damilola’s attempt at setting a cook-a-ton record.