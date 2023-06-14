Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Hit Ukraine

Deadly Russian missile strikes hit southern and eastern Ukraine on Wednesday as Ukrainian air defences fought back against Moscow’s intensified attacks.

Russia fired four Kalibr missiles on southern port city Odesa from a ship in the Black Sea, Ukraine’s air force said, with air defences shooting down three of them.

One of the missiles hit a food warehouse, killing three employees and wounding seven, Oleg Kiper, the head of the region’s military administration, said on Telegram.

“There may be people under the rubble,” he added.

READ ALSO: 17 Migrants Dead, Dozens Rescued As Ship Capsizes In Greece

Six other people were wounded after a business centre, shops and a residential complex in the city centre were damaged “as a result of air combat and the blast wave”, he said.

A historic city on the Black Sea, Odesa was once a favourite holiday destination for many Ukrainians and Russians.

It has been bombed several times since Russia invaded in February last year.

In January, the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO designated the historic centre of the city as a World Heritage in Danger site.

In the eastern cities of Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka, Russian missile strikes overnight killed three people and destroyed dozens of private houses, the head of Donetsk region’s military administration said.

Moscow has intensified its nightly attacks on major Ukrainian cities in recent weeks while Kyiv has launched a long-awaited counter-offensive to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine said Wednesday that in the last three days Kyiv has retaken around three square kilometres (about one square mile) of territory and advanced in some areas as deep as 1.4 kilometres, while fighting continues near recaptured villages.

The latest strikes came as the death toll from Tuesday’s attack on Kryviy Rig — the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky — rose to 12.

Authorities in the southeast Dnipropetrovsk region which includes Kryvyi Rig also reported a fresh Russian drone attack overnight.

“All three ‘Shaheds’ were shot down in the sky over the region,” regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, referring to the Iranian attack drones Russia uses.

While Ukraine says it was making gains after launching its counter-offensive, Putin on Tuesday claimed his forces were inflicting “catastrophic” losses on their opponents.

IAEA chief to visit plant

Putin conceded during a Kremlin meeting that Russian forces were suffering from diminishing stockpiles of some military equipment, pointing in particular to attack drones and missiles.

Kyiv quickly fired back insisting Ukraine’s push, bolstered with Western weapons and training, had “certain gains, implementing our plans, moving forward”.

According to military analysts, Ukraine has not yet committed the bulk of its forces in its counter-offensive. It is currently still testing the front with probing attacks to determine weak points.

In recent days, Kyiv has claimed to have re-captured a series of villages in its eastern Donetsk region.

“Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in at least three directions and made further limited territorial gains on June 13,” Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest analysis.

UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi was expected at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant on Wednesday, but Russian news agencies reported the visit was delayed by a day.

“The mission is being postponed by a day,” Russia’s TASS news agency quoted a nuclear official as saying, without giving a reason.

Kyiv and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not confirm the delay.

The safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine’s southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia, has been a concern since Russian forces seized it over a year ago during Moscow’s war on its neighbour.

Those concerns have been exacerbated by the breach of the Kakhovka dam which forms a reservoir that provides the cooling water for the plant.

While in Kyiv on Tuesday, Grossi said there was “no immediate situation” but the water level in the cooling pond was of concern.

“I want to make my own assessment. I want to go there, discuss with the management there what measures they are taking, and then make as I said a more definitive assessment of what kind of danger we have,” Grossi said after meeting with Zelensky.

The IAEA has warned that the dam disaster — which claimed at least 17 lives and has left dozens missing — further complicated “an already precarious nuclear safety and security situation” at the plant.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of blowing up the dam on the Dnipro River, while Russia has blamed Ukraine.

AFP