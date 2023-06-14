Don’t Relent In Your Prayers For Akeredolu, Deputy Urges Ondo People

The acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged the people of the state not to relent in their prayers for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who has embarked on a medical leave abroad.
This comes barely 24 hours after the revelation of Akeredolu’s temporary departure from the country to seek medical attention.
The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly Olamide Oladiji, who confirmed receipt of a letter from the governor indicating his travels for treatment, stated the reins of office had been handed over to Aiyedatiwa, his deputy.
Aiyedatiwa, in a statement on Wednesday, assured the state that there was no politically debilitating division in the government.
“We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ondo State and all friends of our dear Sunshine States not to relent in their prayers for Mr Governor’s quick recovery, so that he can resume duty after his medical vacation, to continue with his good works for the betterment of Ondo State in particular and Nigeria at large,” he said.
“I cannot but enjoin the political class to be guided by good conscience in the pursuit of ambition in order to sustain the atmosphere of peace and unfettered development that we have been witnessing in our dear State in the last six years.”
See the full statement below:
PRESS STATEMENT.
MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE OF ONDO STATE.
On behalf of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, I note the concerns of our people about governance in Ondo State and all rumours and insinuations making the rounds in the State. Let me aver without mincing words that rumours about the disruption of government activities are misplaced and only arose as a result of impatience and lack of proper understanding of the running of the machinery of government.
In any case, such misrepresentations and apparently baseless allusions are to be expected when political gladiators by their activities in the build up to party primaries and gubernatorial elections in any state try to heat up the polity.
Ondo State cannot definitely be an exception.
- It is, therefore, important to assure our people that governance is on course in the State. Mr Governor has laid a solid foundation for One Administration in the State and there is, undoubtedly, no politically debilitating division in the government. Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, my boss, is a revered democrat who has always demonstrated his respect for the Rule of Law and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended).
It should be recalled that by his usual practice, he has always transmitted power to the Deputy Governor whenever he proceeds on annual vacation.
This is what he has again re-enacted by transmitting power to proceed on a medical vacation.
He is human like all of us. Whenever the need arises, everyone finds time to rest and take care of their health when medically challenged.
- As we are also aware that the 10th House of Assembly of the State was recently inaugurated.
Though currently on recess, the House being led by the Honourable Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, will function in line with its constitutional mandate upon resumption. The State Executive Council and the Parliament will continue to enjoy mutually beneficial relationship in our avowed duties to move the State forward.
We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ondo State and all friends of our dear Sunshine States not to relent in their prayers for Mr Governor’s quick recovery, so that he can resume duty after his medical vacation, to continue with his good works for the betterment of Ondo State in particular and Nigeria at large.
I cannot but enjoin the political class to be guided by good conscience in the pursuit of ambition in order to sustain the atmosphere of peace and unfettered development that we have been witnessing in our dear State in the last six years.
Service to our people should, consequently, be the ultimate goal of our politicking.
The sustained welfare of our people, the success of our administration and the victory of our great party in successive elections should, therefore, be our guiding principles.
Our administration shall neither be deterred nor distracted.
- Furthermore, let me assure you that the State Government will continue to uphold and pursue the constitutional primary responsibility of government to secure the lives and property of the people of the State. We are fully committed to the mandate we are holding in trust for the good people of Ondo State.
- On behalf of Mr. Governor, l thank our people in Ondo State for your prayers, loyalty and support, while also urging you to continue to keep calm and be law-abiding as the State Government remains focused and committed to the delivery of dividends of good governance to all.
- I thank you all.
Signed:Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa,Acting Governor and
Deputy Governor of Ondo State.
June 14, 2023.