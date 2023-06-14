Don’t Relent In Your Prayers For Akeredolu, Deputy Urges Ondo People

The acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged the people of the state not to relent in their prayers for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who has embarked on a medical leave abroad.

This comes barely 24 hours after the revelation of Akeredolu’s temporary departure from the country to seek medical attention.

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly Olamide Oladiji, who confirmed receipt of a letter from the governor indicating his travels for treatment, stated the reins of office had been handed over to Aiyedatiwa, his deputy.

READ ALSO: G5 Members Backed Akpabio, Abbas’ Election As NASS Leaders – Wike

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement on Wednesday, assured the state that there was no politically debilitating division in the government.

“We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ondo State and all friends of our dear Sunshine States not to relent in their prayers for Mr Governor’s quick recovery, so that he can resume duty after his medical vacation, to continue with his good works for the betterment of Ondo State in particular and Nigeria at large,” he said.

“I cannot but enjoin the political class to be guided by good conscience in the pursuit of ambition in order to sustain the atmosphere of peace and unfettered development that we have been witnessing in our dear State in the last six years.”

See the full statement below: