DSS Invites Suspended EFCC Chairman Bawa 

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the suspended Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“Bawa arrived a few hours ago. The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him, ” said a statement by the DSS Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, on Wednesday evening.

This development follows President Bola Tinubu’s approval of Bawa’s indefinite suspension “to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office”.

According to a statement by the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the action follows “weighty” allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement said.

