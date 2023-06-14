Imo Was In The Cemetery When I Assumed Office, I Exhumed It – Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday, said the subnational was in a state of disrepair when he assumed office on January 15, 2020.

“Given the situation in Imo State before 2020 when I became the governor and the situation of Imo State today, 2023, three years after, a lot of things are there for people to now know that there is a huge difference,” Uzodimma said during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“When I came to Imo State, I met a moribund state, a state that was in distress. A state, I can even say, that was in the cemetery; I exhumed the body.

“Can you imagine a state where I came as the governor and everybody absconded? No handover note. There was no compass for me to navigate the aircraft.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the governor, after harvesting information from “official and unofficial quarters,” he was able to establish a nominal roll.

Uzodimma added that he “re-established” the civil service, created a payroll, and began to rehabilitate all the infrastructure which he described as dilapidated.

“The infrastructure deficit was so huge, all the roads were not motorable, all the hospitals were not working. I started,” he said.

READ ALSO: Don’t Relent In Your Prayers For Akeredolu, Deputy Urges Ondo People

As the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, the governor is seeking re-election in the state’s governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023.

Other candidates include Samuel Anyawu (PDP), Senator Athan Achonu (Labour Party), Anthony Ejiogu (All Progressives Grand Alliance), and Ikenga Okere (Accord Party).