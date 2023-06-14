Tinubu Suspends EFCC Chairman Bawa Over Alleged Abuse Of Office

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension from office of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), AbdulRasheed Bawa, to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

According to a statement by the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, the action follows “weighty” allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the EFCC chairman was at the State House for a meeting with the President.

The development comes after last Friday’s suspension of CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and his subsequent arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS).

See the full statement below: