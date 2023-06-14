Troops Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on Tuesday, rescued 10 kidnapped victims while on search and rescue operation.

It was gathered that the victims were abandoned by bandits when they noticed Nigerian Army troops approaching their hideouts.

Investigation also revealed that the victims were abducted by the terrorists while working on their farmlands on June 6.

The rescued victims revealed that the terrorists fled and abandoned them when they heard that troops were closing in on them.

Victims were admitted at the General Hospital in Tsafe for treatment after which they were reunited with their families.