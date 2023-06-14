Why Roundabout Built By Ganduje Was Demolished – Kano Govt

The Secretary to the State Government of Kano State, Baffa Bichi, has shed light on the reasons for the demolition of a popular roundabout constructed during the Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

Bichi cited the presence of a cross sign on the roundabout as one of the contentious aspects that led to its removal.

During an appearance on a radio programme, ‘Barka da Hantsi’ on Freedom Radio, Bichi emphasised two concerns related to the roundabout.

“First of all, the roundabout was blocking the entrance to the government house gate,” heexplained. “This posed a logistical challenge for the smooth flow of traffic and access to the government premises.”

He continued, “Secondly, the presence of a cross sign on the roundabout raised religious sensitivities. In a state with a population that is overwhelmingly Muslim, it was deemed inappropriate to have a cross sign prominently displayed in front of the Government House.”

The demolition of the roundabout has sparked discussions among residents, with diverse opinions on the matter.

While some individuals argue in favour of preserving the roundabout as part of the city’s heritage, others support the government’s decision to address both the practical and religious concerns raised.

The roundabout, which previously stood as a prominent landmark in the area, would be replaced by a simpler traffic intersection, the government said.

As the conversation surrounding the demolition continues, it remains to be seen how Kano residents will respond to the removal of the roundabout and the government’s considerations regarding religious symbols in public spaces.