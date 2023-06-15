Court Jails Two Fraudsters Who Impersonated Americans In Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of the duo of Redeem James and Chisom Okoye before Justice A. A Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna on separate one count charge bordering on internet fraud.

The Command, acting on intelligence reports, had arrested the duo at Abuja for alleged internet fraud –related activities.

Further investigation into the cases revealed that the defendants were using various social media apps to defraud unsuspecting victims of their hard-earned money.

They pleaded guilty to the separate charges, prompting the prosecuting counsel, K.S Ogunlade to ask the court to convict them accordingly.

Justice Isiaka convicted and sentenced James to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of N150,000.

He was ordered to pay $250 as restitution.

Chisom was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment with an option of fine of N150, 000.

He is also to forfeit the one Samsung Galaxy phone to the Federal Government of Nigeria.