Court Orders Police, DSS To Produce Matawalle’s Impounded Vehicles

A Federal High Court sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, on Thursday, ordered the Nigeria Police, Department of State Service, and other security agencies involved in evacuating about 40 vehicles and other items from the residences of former Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, to produce them within 48 hours.

On June 9, operatives of the police, DSS, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) invaded the former governor’s two private residences in Gusau and Maradun, evacuating vehicles and other items on the orders of a lower court.

The state government later in a press statement said it recovered 40 vehicles from the invasion.

However, in the suit number, FHC/GS/CS/30/2023 filed by Counsel to Matawalle, NS Na’Ige, the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Aliyu Bappa, directed the respondents to return all the vehicles and other items as well as a written inventory of the items removed and bring them under the custody of the court pending the determination of the applicant’s Substantive Originating Motion in the matter which comes up on June 28.

The court also gave an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents comprising the Nigeria Police, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police in Zamfara State, the DSS, and the NSCDC from taking any further steps in connection with the matter and staying all action pending the hearing and determination of the motion.