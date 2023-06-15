EPL: Man City Start Title Defence Against Kompany’s Burnley, Chelsea Face Liverpool

Champions Manchester City will start the defence of the title in the 2023/2024 Premier League season with Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, handing Pep Guardiola’s Treble-winning team an immediate reunion with their former title-winning captain.

Kompany won the title four times at Man City before leaving in 2020 and going into management.

A year ago, the Belgian took over at relegated Burnley and guided them to an instant return to the Premier League, coasting to the Championship title.

In the fixtures released on Thursday, Kompany’s side will face a baptism of fire at Turf Moor on 11 August against the best team in Europe, who are still celebrating a historic Treble of Premier League title, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea’s new head coach Mauricio Pochettino has also been handed a tough start, hosting Liverpool in a mouthwatering clash of two teams seeking a return to the top four after missing out last season. Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday 13 August.

Earlier that day, another new manager faces a challenging Premier League debut as Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur make the short trip across London to Brentford, who performed well against the traditional “big six” clubs last season and picked up four points against Spurs.

Saturday’s Premier League action kicks off at Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal will look for revenge against the team who ended their title dreams last season. The Gunners’ 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in May was the final nail in the coffin of their unlikely title challenge, confirming Man City as champions.

The two other promoted sides are also in action on Saturday, as Sheffield United host Crystal Palace, while Luton Town’s first match in the Premier League will be a tough trip to high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion, who finished a record-high sixth under Roberto De Zerbi.

Two of the most-improved sides of last season meet in Saturday’s final match. The ambitions of Aston Villa, whom Unai Emery lifted from relegation concern to a seventh-placed finish, will be tested at Newcastle United, who finished in the top four for the first time in 20 years last season.

Before then, AFC Bournemouth will host West Ham United as two teams who escaped the relegation battle late in the season look to start the new campaign on a positive note.

The opening Matchweek concludes on Monday evening, with Manchester United hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers and looking to avoid back-to-back opening-weekend losses after being beaten by Brighton last season.