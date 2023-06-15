Ex-JAMB Registrar Ojerinde, Children Arraigned Over Alleged Sale Of FG’s Property

The former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Lawrence Ojerinde, his three sons and daughter-in-law, have been re-arraigned by the Federal Government for allegedly selling off its property in Ghana.

The accused persons who were all present in court were docked on 17-count criminal charges by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Ojerinde was arraigned alongside his family’s six companies.

In the new charge, the former JAMB Registrar is accused of selling off a Federal Government property situate at House No. 4, Ahomko Drive, Achimota Phase Two, Accra, Ghana.

The house was said to have been sold out by him and his sons, after it was forfeited to the Federal Government in order to conceal corrupt benefits.

The fresh charge indicated that the corrupt benefit was conferred on Ojerinde while being a public officer by one Jimoh Olabisi Olatunde through corrupt practices and abuse of office contrary to section 26 (1) ( c) and punishable under section 24 of the ICPC Act 2000.

Apart from Ojerinde, the three sons are Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde, Adedayo Ojerinde and Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde while the daughter-in-law is Mary Funmilola Ojerinde.

Apart from the alleged unlawful sale of the Federal Government property in Ghana, the former JAMB Registrar was said to have used fake names to acquire the companies, opened bank accounts, acquired Petroleum Stations, and bought landed properties in Ilorin, Kwara State while being a public officer.

The charges also indicated that some of the sons acted as agents to facilitate quick alleged sales of the House in Ghana.

However, when the charges were read, all the defendants pleaded not guilty.

Counsel to ICPC, Ebenezer Shogunle objected to granting of bail to Ojerinde and Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde on the grounds of their refusal to honour a series of invitations by the anti-graft agency, as well as the likelihood of filing more charges against them.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo asked the ICPC’s lawyer if there are pending criminal charges against them and if they were admitted on bail by courts which the counsel answered in the affirmative.

The counsel admitted that Ojerinde was facing a similar trial before a Niger State High Court in Minna and another one before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Following the confirmation that another Federal High court in Abuja had once admitted the ex-JAMB Registrar to bail, Justice Ekwo invoked the previous bail conditions to admit him to bail.

The Judge, however, admitted that the three sons and daughter- in-law bail in the sum of N20 million and one surety each in the like sum who must be property owners in Abuja with verified proof of ownership.

The original title documents of the properties must be deposited with the court while the defendants were ordered to deposit their travelling passports with the Court’s Registrar and must not travel out of the country without the permission of the Court.

Justice Ekwo also ordered Ojeriende to immediately attend to his failing health so as to be able to stand for trial as required by law.

The Court subsequently fixed November 13, 14, 15 and 16 for trial during which the ICPC is expected to call 18 witnesses to testify against the defendants.