Hilda Baci’s Post, Our ‘Best-Performing Tweet Of All Time’ – Guinness World Records

Guinness World Records has disclosed that its tweet on June 13, 2023, recognising Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, alias Hilda Baci, as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, is their “best-performing tweet of all time”.

As reported by Channels TV, GWR officially validated Hilda Baci on Tuesday and changed her official record from 100 hours to 93 hours 11 minutes, noting that “she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her breaks early on in the attempt.”

On Thursday, the record body revealed that their tweet, confirming Hilda as the new cooking record holder is now their “best-performing tweet of all time.”

yeah, so this is our best performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached 🤯 https://t.co/iGBDw0qdLK — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 15, 2023

Guinness World Records retweeted the post with the caption, “Yeah, so this is our best-performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached.”

As of the time of publication, the tweet confirming Hilda Baci’s record had 216,000 likes, 85.5 000 retweets, and 19.2 000 quotes.